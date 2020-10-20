1 AMD to ROL - Convert Armenian Drams to Romanian Lei

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

118.79252 Romanian Lei

1 ROL = 0.00841804 AMD

ROL replaced by RON

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:18 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Romanian Leu

amd
AMD
rol
ROL
1 AMD118.793 ROL
5 AMD593.963 ROL
10 AMD1,187.93 ROL
25 AMD2,969.81 ROL
50 AMD5,939.63 ROL
100 AMD11,879.3 ROL
500 AMD59,396.3 ROL
1,000 AMD118,793 ROL
5,000 AMD593,963 ROL
10,000 AMD1,187,930 ROL

Convert Romanian Leu to Armenian Dram

rol
ROL
amd
AMD
1 ROL0.00841804 AMD
5 ROL0.0420902 AMD
10 ROL0.0841804 AMD
25 ROL0.210451 AMD
50 ROL0.420902 AMD
100 ROL0.841804 AMD
500 ROL4.20902 AMD
1,000 ROL8.41804 AMD
5,000 ROL42.0902 AMD
10,000 ROL84.1804 AMD

AMD to ROL Chart

1 AMD = 0 ROL

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0120700.012085
Low
0.0118240.011774
Average
0.0119750.011935
Volatility
0.51%0.51%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info
rol

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

Popular Armenian Dram (AMD) Currency Pairings

usd

AMD to USD

eur

AMD to EUR

gbp

AMD to GBP

jpy

AMD to JPY

cad

AMD to CAD

aud

AMD to AUD

chf

AMD to CHF

cny

AMD to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings