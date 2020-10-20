1 AMD to MZM - Convert Armenian Drams to Mozambican Meticais

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

164.50307 Mozambican Meticais

1 MZM = 0.00607891 AMD

MZM replaced by MZN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Mozambican Metical conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:17 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Mozambican Metical

amd
AMD
mzm
MZM
1 AMD164.503 MZM
5 AMD822.515 MZM
10 AMD1,645.03 MZM
25 AMD4,112.58 MZM
50 AMD8,225.15 MZM
100 AMD16,450.3 MZM
500 AMD82,251.5 MZM
1,000 AMD164,503 MZM
5,000 AMD822,515 MZM
10,000 AMD1,645,030 MZM

Convert Mozambican Metical to Armenian Dram

mzm
MZM
amd
AMD
1 MZM0.00607891 AMD
5 MZM0.0303946 AMD
10 MZM0.0607891 AMD
25 MZM0.151973 AMD
50 MZM0.303946 AMD
100 MZM0.607891 AMD
500 MZM3.03946 AMD
1,000 MZM6.07891 AMD
5,000 MZM30.3946 AMD
10,000 MZM60.7891 AMD

AMD to MZM Chart

1 AMD = 0 MZM

1 Armenian Dram to Mozambican Metical stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.165560.16605
Low
0.163890.16126
Average
0.164840.16465
Volatility
0.31%0.37%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

mzm

MZM - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZM to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZM.

