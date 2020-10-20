1 AMD to LUF - Convert Armenian Drams to Luxembourg Francs

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.096359094 Luxembourg Francs

1 LUF = 10.3778 AMD

Armenian Dram to Luxembourg Franc conversion Last updated Jul 25, 2024, 03:44 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Luxembourg Franc

amd
AMD
luf
LUF
1 AMD0.0963591 LUF
5 AMD0.481795 LUF
10 AMD0.963591 LUF
25 AMD2.40898 LUF
50 AMD4.81795 LUF
100 AMD9.63591 LUF
500 AMD48.1795 LUF
1,000 AMD96.3591 LUF
5,000 AMD481.795 LUF
10,000 AMD963.591 LUF

Convert Luxembourg Franc to Armenian Dram

luf
LUF
amd
AMD
1 LUF10.3778 AMD
5 LUF51.8892 AMD
10 LUF103.778 AMD
25 LUF259.446 AMD
50 LUF518.892 AMD
100 LUF1,037.78 AMD
500 LUF5,188.92 AMD
1,000 LUF10,377.8 AMD
5,000 LUF51,889.2 AMD
10,000 LUF103,778 AMD

AMD to LUF Chart

1 AMD = 0 LUF

1 Armenian Dram to Luxembourg Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00242520.0024287
Low
0.00235450.0023545
Average
0.00238870.0023960
Volatility
0.39%0.44%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

