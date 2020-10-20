1 AMD to GRD - Convert Armenian Drams to Greek Drachmae

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.79279179 Greek Drachmae

1 GRD = 1.26137 AMD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Greek Drachma conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:22 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Greek Drachma

amd
AMD
grd
GRD
1 AMD0.792792 GRD
5 AMD3.96396 GRD
10 AMD7.92792 GRD
25 AMD19.8198 GRD
50 AMD39.6396 GRD
100 AMD79.2792 GRD
500 AMD396.396 GRD
1,000 AMD792.792 GRD
5,000 AMD3,963.96 GRD
10,000 AMD7,927.92 GRD

Convert Greek Drachma to Armenian Dram

grd
GRD
amd
AMD
1 GRD1.26137 AMD
5 GRD6.30683 AMD
10 GRD12.6137 AMD
25 GRD31.5341 AMD
50 GRD63.0683 AMD
100 GRD126.137 AMD
500 GRD630.683 AMD
1,000 GRD1,261.37 AMD
5,000 GRD6,306.83 AMD
10,000 GRD12,613.7 AMD

AMD to GRD Chart

1 AMD = 0 GRD

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Greek Drachma stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00240370.0024252
Low
0.00231160.0023116
Average
0.00235340.0023797
Volatility
0.43%0.42%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info
grd

GRD - Greek Drachma

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Greek Drachma exchange rate is the GRD to USD rate. The currency code for Greek Drachmae is GRD.

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings