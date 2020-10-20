1 AMD to ESP - Convert Armenian Drams to Spanish Pesetas

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.38709094 Spanish Pesetas

1 ESP = 2.58337 AMD

Armenian Dram to Spanish Peseta conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:21 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Spanish Peseta

amd
AMD
esp
ESP
1 AMD0.387091 ESP
5 AMD1.93545 ESP
10 AMD3.87091 ESP
25 AMD9.67727 ESP
50 AMD19.3545 ESP
100 AMD38.7091 ESP
500 AMD193.545 ESP
1,000 AMD387.091 ESP
5,000 AMD1,935.45 ESP
10,000 AMD3,870.91 ESP

Convert Spanish Peseta to Armenian Dram

esp
ESP
amd
AMD
1 ESP2.58337 AMD
5 ESP12.9169 AMD
10 ESP25.8337 AMD
25 ESP64.5843 AMD
50 ESP129.169 AMD
100 ESP258.337 AMD
500 ESP1,291.69 AMD
1,000 ESP2,583.37 AMD
5,000 ESP12,916.9 AMD
10,000 ESP25,833.7 AMD

AMD to ESP Chart

1 AMD = 0 ESP

1 Armenian Dram to Spanish Peseta stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00240370.0024252
Low
0.00231160.0023116
Average
0.00235340.0023797
Volatility
0.43%0.42%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

esp

ESP - Spanish Peseta

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.

