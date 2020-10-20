1.00 Armenian Dram =
0.38709094 Spanish Pesetas
1 ESP = 2.58337 AMD
Xe Currency Converter
AMD
ESP
|1 AMD
|0.387091 ESP
|5 AMD
|1.93545 ESP
|10 AMD
|3.87091 ESP
|25 AMD
|9.67727 ESP
|50 AMD
|19.3545 ESP
|100 AMD
|38.7091 ESP
|500 AMD
|193.545 ESP
|1,000 AMD
|387.091 ESP
|5,000 AMD
|1,935.45 ESP
|10,000 AMD
|3,870.91 ESP
1 AMD = 0 ESP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024037
|0.0024252
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0023116
|0.0023116
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0023534
|0.0023797
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43%
|0.42%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.
