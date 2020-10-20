1.00 Armenian Dram =
0.0045501669 German Deutsche Marks
1 DEM = 219.772 AMD
Xe Currency Converter
AMD
DEM
|1 AMD
|0.00455017 DEM
|5 AMD
|0.0227508 DEM
|10 AMD
|0.0455017 DEM
|25 AMD
|0.113754 DEM
|50 AMD
|0.227508 DEM
|100 AMD
|0.455017 DEM
|500 AMD
|2.27508 DEM
|1,000 AMD
|4.55017 DEM
|5,000 AMD
|22.7508 DEM
|10,000 AMD
|45.5017 DEM
1 AMD = 0 DEM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024037
|0.0024252
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0023116
|0.0023116
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0023534
|0.0023797
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43%
|0.42%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.
