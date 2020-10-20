1 AMD to CYP - Convert Armenian Drams to Cypriot Pounds

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.0013559862 Cypriot Pounds

1 CYP = 737.471 AMD

Armenian Dram to Cypriot Pound conversion Last updated Sep 29, 2024, 05:20 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Cypriot Pound

amd
AMD
cyp
CYP
1 AMD0.00135599 CYP
5 AMD0.00677993 CYP
10 AMD0.0135599 CYP
25 AMD0.0338997 CYP
50 AMD0.0677993 CYP
100 AMD0.135599 CYP
500 AMD0.677993 CYP
1,000 AMD1.35599 CYP
5,000 AMD6.77993 CYP
10,000 AMD13.5599 CYP

Convert Cypriot Pound to Armenian Dram

cyp
CYP
amd
AMD
1 CYP737.471 AMD
5 CYP3,687.35 AMD
10 CYP7,374.71 AMD
25 CYP18,436.8 AMD
50 CYP36,873.5 AMD
100 CYP73,747.1 AMD
500 CYP368,735 AMD
1,000 CYP737,471 AMD
5,000 CYP3,687,350 AMD
10,000 CYP7,374,710 AMD

AMD to CYP Chart

1 AMD = 0 CYP

1 Armenian Dram to Cypriot Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00235750.0024124
Low
0.00231300.0023116
Average
0.00233410.0023561
Volatility
0.56%0.46%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

