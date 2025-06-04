Zimbabwean Dollar to Swazi Lilangeni Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ZWG to SZL Chart

Zimbabwean Dollar to Swazi Lilangeni

1 ZWG = 0 SZL

Sep 6, 2025, 06:48 UTC - Sep 6, 2025, 06:48 UTC
ZWG/SZL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

zwg

ZWG - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWG to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWG.

szl

SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17156
GBP / EUR1.15279
USD / JPY147.408
GBP / USD1.35056
USD / CHF0.799216
USD / CAD1.38345
EUR / JPY172.697
AUD / USD0.655795

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

