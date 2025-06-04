Stellar Lumen to Jersey Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyBuy crypto on Kraken

XLM to JEP Chart

Stellar Lumen to Jersey Pound

1 XLM = 0 JEP

Sep 5, 2025, 22:50 UTC - Sep 5, 2025, 22:50 UTC
XLM/JEP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

xlm

XLM - Stellar Lumen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.

More Stellar Lumen info
jep

JEP - Jersey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.

More Jersey Pound info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17201
GBP / EUR1.15249
USD / JPY147.375
GBP / USD1.35073
USD / CHF0.798331
USD / CAD1.38288
EUR / JPY172.725
AUD / USD0.655527

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide