European Currency Unit to Sierra Leonean Leone Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
XEU to SLL Chart

European Currency Unit to Sierra Leonean Leone

1 XEU = 0 SLL

Sep 5, 2025, 16:51 UTC - Sep 5, 2025, 16:51 UTC
XEU/SLL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

XEU - European Currency Unit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular European Currency Unit exchange rate is the XEU to USD rate. The currency code for European Currency Units is XEU.

sll

SLL - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.

More Sierra Leonean Leone info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17433
GBP / EUR1.15213
USD / JPY147.028
GBP / USD1.35297
USD / CHF0.796816
USD / CAD1.38299
EUR / JPY172.659
AUD / USD0.656428

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

