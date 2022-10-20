Login
Venezuelan Bolívar to Cypriot Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

VES to CYP Chart

Venezuelan Bolívar to Cypriot Pound

1 VES = 0 CYP

Apr 6, 2025, 22:13 UTC - Apr 6, 2025, 22:13 UTC
VES/CYP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info
cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09443
GBP / EUR1.17514
USD / JPY145.423
GBP / USD1.28611
USD / CHF0.855065
USD / CAD1.42117
EUR / JPY159.155
AUD / USD0.598292

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

