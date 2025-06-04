Tuvaluan Dollar to Brazilian Real Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

TVD to BRL Chart

Tuvaluan Dollar to Brazilian Real

1 TVD = 0 BRL

Sep 5, 2025, 05:54 UTC - Sep 5, 2025, 05:54 UTC
TVD/BRL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

brl

BRL - Brazilian Real

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brazilian Real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazilian Reais is BRL. The currency symbol is R$.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16726
GBP / EUR1.15273
USD / JPY148.197
GBP / USD1.34554
USD / CHF0.804396
USD / CAD1.38034
EUR / JPY172.985
AUD / USD0.653454

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

