Lao Kip to Ripple Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

LAK to XRP Chart

Lao Kip to Ripple

1 LAK = 0 XRP

Sep 2, 2025, 06:24 UTC - Sep 2, 2025, 06:24 UTC
LAK/XRP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

xrp

XRP - Ripple

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16991
GBP / EUR1.15600
USD / JPY147.987
GBP / USD1.35241
USD / CHF0.801718
USD / CAD1.37506
EUR / JPY173.131
AUD / USD0.653986

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

