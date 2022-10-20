Jordanian Dinar to Comorian Franc Exchange Rate Chart

JOD to KMF Chart
Jordanian Dinar to Comorian Franc
1 JOD = 0 KMF
Oct 19, 2024, 22:32 UTC - Oct 19, 2024, 22:32 UTC
JOD/KMF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.More Jordanian Dinar info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.More Comorian Franc info
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings