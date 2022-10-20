French Franc to Mongolian Tughrik Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

FRF to MNT Chart

French Franc to Mongolian Tughrik

1 FRF = 0 MNT

Jul 6, 2024, 21:23 UTC - Jul 6, 2024, 21:23 UTC
FRF/MNT close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

frf

FRF - French Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.

mnt

MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.

More Mongolian Tughrik info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08432
GBP / EUR1.18143
USD / JPY160.755
GBP / USD1.28105
USD / CHF0.895832
USD / CAD1.36408
EUR / JPY174.310
AUD / USD0.675046

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings