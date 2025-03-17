Halifax, founded in 1853 as the Halifax Permanent Benefit Building and Investment Society, is headquartered in Halifax, United Kingdom. As one of the UK’s leading financial institutions, Halifax serves millions of customers through a network of branches and digital banking services. Specializing in retail banking, Halifax offers a comprehensive range of financial products, including everyday banking, mortgages, savings accounts, personal loans, and insurance solutions. Halifax is part of Lloyds Banking Group, one of the largest financial services providers in the UK.