Branches for Pjsc Metkombank in Russia
Use the below table to find your Pjsc Metkombank branch and get detailed information about its respective SWIFT code.
Find a SWIFT code
About these SWIFT codes
Branch SWIFT codes are used to identify specific bank locations when sending international payments. Some banks, including Pjsc Metkombank, may assign unique codes to branches in major cities to help process transfers more accurately. Not all branches have unique codes, but when available, it's best to use the one that matches your local branch.
What to do if your local branch isn’t listed
If your Pjsc Metkombank branch isn’t listed above, you can still send your international payment using the global head office SWIFT code. Instead of routing the funds to a specific branch, it’ll be processed through the bank’s central system and then directed to the correct bank.
Check your SWIFT payment for errors
Before sending a SWIFT payment, double-check that the SWIFT code matches the recipient’s bank and that the account number and name are entered correctly. Even small mistakes can delay or block the transfer. Contact your bank if you've made a transfer with incorrect details.
Receiving a payment to Pjsc Metkombank?
If you’re preparing to receive money from abroad, provide your bank and branch SWIFT code to the sender to ensure your funds reach your account accurately and securely. If you can’t find your branch’s SWIFT code, check if Pjsc Metkombank has a global head office code or contact them directly for the best alternative.
Frequently asked questions
Yes, Pjsc Metkombank may operate multiple branches. Each branch may serve different neighborhoods, offer varying services, and—when it comes to international wire transfers—some may even use distinct SWIFT codes. It's important to identify the specific branch your account is held at when providing payment instructions.
You can find the SWIFT code for your branch in the table at the top of this page, which lists known Pjsc Metkombank SWIFT codes for branches. If you’re unsure which branch your account is tied to, you can check your bank statement, visit your online banking portal, or contact the branch directly. When in doubt, using the bank’s head office SWIFT code is a safe alternative.
Using a branch-specific SWIFT code—if one is available for your location—can improve the accuracy and speed of your international transfer. It helps ensure the funds are routed directly to the correct branch, which can reduce processing time and make the transaction easier to trace if needed. It’s especially helpful for larger transfers or time-sensitive payments.
If you use the wrong SWIFT code, your payment might be delayed, misrouted, or even rejected by the receiving bank. In some cases, the funds may be returned to the sender, and additional fees could apply. Always make sure the SWIFT code matches either your branch or the official head office code. If you’re unsure, contact Pjsc Metkombank before the transfer is made.
You can check the table above for a list of Pjsc Metkombank branches that have individual SWIFT codes. You can also contact your branch directly or log into your online banking to view international transfer instructions. If your branch doesn’t appear to have its own code, it likely uses the head office code by default.
Not necessarily. Pjsc Metkombank branches may have unique codes for specific locations or functions—especially for high-volume or specialized corporate branches. Always try to use the SWIFT code specific to your branch if available; otherwise, the head office code is a widely accepted fallback.
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.