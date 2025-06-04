Send money to 200+ countries
💸 The fast and trusted way to send money.
Register in minutes for simple & secure money transfers.
What could you save using Xe vs. your bank?
Transfer $20,000AUD to USD and you could get up to $630 more.
The comparison savings are based on a single transfer of AUD$20,000 to USD and shows how much Xe would send to the recipient, and how much the comparator would send to the recipient. The difference between these two amounts is highlighted as the “saving”. Our savings comparisons are derived from pricing data provided by an independent third party ‘DQM GRC’. The comparison savings provided are true only for the example given and may not include all fees and charges. Savings are calculated by comparing the exchange rate (including margin and fees) between Xe and the comparator at the same date and time. Different currency exchange amounts, currencies, dates, times and other factors may result in different comparison savings. These results may not be indicative of actual savings and should be used only as a guide. The rate comparison chart is updated quarterly.
How to send money with Xe
1. Sign up for free
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
2. Start your transfer
Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much you want to send and the destination.
3. Get the best rates
We offer great exchange rates, and we are transparent about any additional fees we may charge.
4. Send your money
Send your funds to Xe, and we’ll keep you informed along the way.
Recommended by 61,000+ verified customers
Multiple payment methods
There are multiple ways to send money with Xe. You can use debit card, credit card, bank transfer or use our regular payments service via direct debit.
Debit card
Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.
Credit card
Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts a number of different credit card providers.
Direct debit
Direct debit is available for customers who wish to make regular payments to us. This is a great option for mortgage or pension payments.
Bank transfer
A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another.
Powering you.
Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.
Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Australia Pty Ltd. HiFX Australia Pty Ltd is a company registered in Australia (ACN 105 106 045) and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL No. 240917) and is regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission.