zwg
ZWG - Zimbabwean Dollar

The Zimbabwean Dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find Zimbabwean Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Zimbabwean Dollar Stats

NameZimbabwean Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Zimbabwean Dollar Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Why are you interested in ZWG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZWG email updatesGet ZWG rates on my phoneGet a ZWG currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16065
GBP / EUR1.14777
USD / JPY152.877
GBP / USD1.33215
USD / CHF0.796084
USD / CAD1.40110
EUR / JPY177.436
AUD / USD0.650041

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%