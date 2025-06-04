yer
YER - Yemeni Rial

The Yemeni Rial is the currency of Yemen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Yemeni Rial rates and a currency converter.

Yemeni Rial Stats

NameYemeni Rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

Yemeni Rial Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
Yemen

