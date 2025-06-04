shp
SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

The Saint Helenian Pound is the currency of Saint Helena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Saint Helenian Pound rates and a currency converter.

Saint Helenian Pound Stats

NameSaint Helenian Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

Saint Helenian Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
Saint Helena

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16068
GBP / EUR1.14772
USD / JPY152.889
GBP / USD1.33213
USD / CHF0.796074
USD / CAD1.40116
EUR / JPY177.454
AUD / USD0.650117

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%