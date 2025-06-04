PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina
The Papua New Guinean Kina is the currency of Papua New Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Papua New Guinean Kina rates and a currency converter.
Papua New Guinean Kina Stats
|Name
|Papua New Guinean Kina
|Symbol
|K
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Toea
|Minor unit symbol
|Toea
|Top PGK conversion
|PGK to USD
|Top PGK chart
|PGK to USD chart
Papua New Guinean Kina Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
|Central bank
|Bank of Papua New Guinea
|Users
Papua New Guinea
