IMP - Isle of Man Pound

The Isle of Man Pound is the currency of Isle of Man. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Isle of Man Pound rates and a currency converter.

Isle of Man Pound Stats

NameIsle of Man Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

Isle of Man Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Isle of Man

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16076
GBP / EUR1.14786
USD / JPY152.867
GBP / USD1.33239
USD / CHF0.795970
USD / CAD1.40087
EUR / JPY177.442
AUD / USD0.650417

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%