IMP - Isle of Man Pound

The Isle of Man Pound is the currency of Isle of Man. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Isle of Man Pound rates and a currency converter.
Isle of Man Pound Stats
|Name
|Isle of Man Pound
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top IMP conversion
|IMP to USD
|Top IMP chart
|IMP to USD chart
Isle of Man Pound Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Isle of Man
Isle of Man
