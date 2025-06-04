AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder
The Aruban or Dutch Guilder is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Aruban or Dutch Guilder rates and a currency converter.
Aruban or Dutch Guilder Stats
|Name
|Aruban or Dutch Guilder
|Symbol
|ƒ
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top AWG conversion
|AWG to USD
|Top AWG chart
|AWG to USD chart
Aruban or Dutch Guilder Profile
|Users
Aruba
Aruba
