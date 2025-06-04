all
ALL - Albanian Lek

The Albanian Lek is the currency of Albania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albania Lek is ALL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Albanian Lek rates and a currency converter.

Albanian Lek Stats

NameAlbanian Lek
SymbolLek
Minor unit1/100 = Qindarkë
Minor unit symbolQindarkë
Top ALL conversionALL to USD
Top ALL chartALL to USD chart

Albanian Lek Profile

CoinsFreq used: Lek1, Lek5, Lek10, Lek20, Lek50, Lek100
Bank notesFreq used: Lek200, Lek500, Lek1000, Lek2000, Lek5000
Central bankBank of Albania
Users
Albania

