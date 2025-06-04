How to Type the Euro Sign on Keyboard | PC and Mac



Key takeaways

The euro (€) is one of the world's most widely used currency symbols, representing the official currency of over 20 European Union member states

Simple keyboard shortcuts make typing the euro symbol easy on PC (Alt + 0128 or AltGr + E), Mac (Option + Shift + 2), and mobile devices (hold $ and select €)

The euro symbol's placement varies by country—in English-speaking countries it comes before the amount (€20), while in many European countries it appears after with a space (20 €)

Whether you're shopping online, traveling abroad, or working with international financial documents, knowing how to type the euro symbol (€) quickly and correctly can save you time and hassle. As one of the world’s most widely recognized currencies, understanding its placement and how to input it across various devices is valuable for anyone dealing with European markets.

In this guide, we’ll break down exactly what the euro symbol means, easy shortcuts for typing it on any device, and how to use it correctly in your documents and communications.



What is the euro symbol (€)?

The euro (€) is the official currency symbol for the Eurozone, representing over 20 European Union member states. The name ‘the euro” was picked in 1995 during a European council meeting¹. It was officially introduced in 1999 and has been widely circulated since 2002. The symbol was designed to resemble the Greek letter epsilon (Є), reflecting the origins of European civilization, while the two parallel lines represent stability.

Its ISO currency code is EUR, commonly used on international financial exchanges and global currency markets.



Where does the euro sign go—before or after the amount?

The placement of the euro symbol follows regional formatting preferences:

Before the number: €20 (Common in English-speaking countries)

After the number with a space: 20 € (Common in French, Spanish, and German-speaking countries)

Best practice tip: Always match the symbol's placement to your audience's region for clear, professional communication.







How to type the euro sign on a Windows PC

Typing the euro symbol on Windows is straightforward with these methods:

Keyboard shortcuts

AltGr + E: Standard on European keyboards

Alt + 0128: Enter these numbers while holding Alt on your numeric keypad

Using Windows Character Map

Click Start, search "Character Map", and open it Find and select the euro symbol (€) Click Copy, then paste it into your document

Using On-Screen Keyboard

If your device lacks a numeric keypad:

Search for "On-Screen Keyboard" in Windows and open it Tap AltGr and E or use the numeric keypad method (Alt + 0128)



How to type the euro sign on a Mac

Typing the euro symbol on macOS is quick and simple:

Keyboard shortcut

Press Option + Shift + 2 simultaneously

Using Character Viewer

Press Control + Command + Space to open the Character Viewer Search for "euro" symbol and click to insert



How to insert the euro symbol in Microsoft Word or Google Docs

Need to include the euro symbol in your documents but can't find it on your keyboard? Both Microsoft Word and Google Docs offer simple built-in tools to insert special characters like the euro symbol (€).

Microsoft Word

Go to the Insert tab Select Symbol → More Symbols Choose the euro symbol (€) from the list and click Insert

Google Docs

Click Insert → Special Characters Search for "euro" and click on the symbol to insert it



How to type the euro symbol on mobile devices

On smartphones and tablets:

iOS & Android: Simply press and hold the dollar sign ($) on your keyboard, then select the euro (€) from the pop-up options.







Quick euro sign reference table

Need to quickly type the euro sign across different devices? Here's a handy cheat sheet covering the most common platforms.

Device/platform Shortcut or method Windows (AltGr) AltGr + E Windows (Numeric Pad) Alt + 0128 Mac Option + Shift + 2 iOS / Android Hold "$", select € Microsoft Word Insert → Symbol → More Symbols Google Docs Insert → Special Characters



Troubleshooting tips

Having trouble typing the euro symbol? Here are quick fixes:

Check keyboard settings: Ensure your keyboard is set to the correct language layout

Num Lock: Make sure Num Lock is active when using numeric keypad shortcuts

Copy & paste: Simply copy-paste the euro symbol: €

Character Viewer/Map: Use built-in character tools on your device as a fallback



Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Still have some lingering questions about the Euro symbol? Here are some common questions and their answers.

1. How do I type the euro symbol on an American keyboard?

Use the numeric keypad: Press Alt + 0128 while holding down the Alt key.

2. Can I insert the euro symbol in Google Sheets?

Yes, use Insert → Special Characters or copy and paste it directly into your cells.

3. Does the euro symbol come before or after the number?

In English contexts, usually before (€20). In many European languages, it's typically placed after with a space (20 €).

4. Why can’t I type the euro symbol on my keyboard?

If you're having trouble typing the euro symbol (€), it might be that your keyboard is set to a layout that doesn’t support the euro symbol directly. Ensure your keyboard settings are set to a layout that supports the euro symbol, like US International or UK English.







