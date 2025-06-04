How to send money to the United States online

Need to send money to the United States from overseas ASAP? Check everything you need to know so you can find the best option to send money to the USA.

Are you working with clients based in the United States, or have you got friends and family in that country? Or maybe, you’ve got a kid studying in an American college? There are countless reasons you might need to send money to the United States, and whatever your reason is, it’s important to have a reliable way to do so.

If you haven’t done it before, transferring money to the US can seem overwhelming. Things like fees and currency exchange rates may be enough to make you feel dizzy, especially if you don’t have much experience in making or receiving money transfers.

Fortunately, someone here has almost 30 years of experience in the currency business. (Hint, hint, it’s us.)

Interested in sending money to the United States? Here’s everything you need to know, from how it works to what you’ll need.

How can I transfer money to the USA from abroad?

If you do a quick Google search of that question, you’ll learn about several different money transfer options. You’ll get results from services such as:

Online money transfers

Wire transfers

PayPal

Bank transfers

While each of these options will get your money to the United States in the end, they can vary greatly in terms of how much you pay, how long it takes, and the experience you’ll get.

So… which mode of money transfer should you choose for sending an amount to someone in the US?

Why send money to the United States with Xe?

Cost

Depending on the provider you use, the amount you have to pay to send the same amount of money to the United States could greatly vary. Some providers may add extra margins to their rates, while others may charge extra (and hidden) fees.

At Xe, our rates are competitive—in fact, for some currencies we’re currently offering our best rates ever.

Get a quote

Speed

In a rush? It would be better to send money with Xe than with traditional banks, which often take a longer amount of time to land the money in your recipient’s account (thanks to those trips to intermediaries).. That’s because these service providers make faster money transfers through sophisticated systems.

At Xe, we don’t believe in wasting time. Not only is it quick and easy to initiate a transfer with us, but our transfers travel quickly. In fact, we can get money to some countries in minutes.

Convenience

Low costs are important, but don’t let convenience take the back seat! Select a money transfer mode that features a seamless user interface and is easy to use.

On Xe, for instance, it only takes a few minutes to initiate a money transfer to someone in the United States. You can do it on our site, on our app, or over the phone, and you can do it any time of day, any day of the week.

Support

You should be able to contact the customer service of your bank or online money transfer app via phone or messages if something goes wrong or you have any questions. At Xe, our team of currency experts work around the clock to help you out with your transfers.

What information do I need to send money to the US?

Name. Please provide your full name, as well as that of the recipient. It’s also important to make sure that the names you provide match the names on the respective bank statements. For example, the recipient’s full name should be the same as that on the recipient’s bank statement.

Address. You’ll need the recipient’s address in the US.

Bank account details. Submit your bank name and ask for your recipient’s bank name, the full address of the bank, and the type of bank account (like savings or checking). In case you’re wiring money to the US, you’ll also require the recipient’s wire transfer routing number, International Bank Account Number (IBAN), and BIC/ SWIFT code.

The transfer amount. How much money are you going to send to your recipient in the US?

The currency. In which currency do you wish to transfer the money to the US? In this case, it’s always going to be US dollars (USD), since that is the country’s official currency.

The reason why you’re sending the money. We’ll ask you to specify the reason for the money transfer (like property payment or remittances to your family). This helps you keep a record for future references.

Phone number. Once the money is credited to the recipient’s bank account, he or she will get an SMS notification about it.

Email address. Although this is optional, we’d suggest you provide your email address. So, even if you face issues in receiving SMS alerts, you can still get notifications about the transaction details.

How much money can I transfer to the US?

With Xe, you can send any amount up to $500,000 USD (or currency equivalent). If you need to transfer a greater amount than that, contact our currency experts! They're here to help and can

How long does it take to transfer money to the US?

Our transfers will complete within 1-4 business days, though the majority will complete within 24 hours. We’ll be in touch with you every step of the way, and you’ll also be able to track the transaction status at every step if you’re in our app.

How to send money to the United States with Xe

Follow these steps to send money to the United States with Xe:

Create a free account and submit your ID proof as well as your contact info. Choose the currency in which you’re sending the money to the US. Provide the recipient’s contact information and bank details (as mentioned above). Pay for the transaction via bank transfer, direct debit or card payment. Confirm the currency and the amount you’re transferring to the country, and you’re good to go! Track the status of your money transfer until your recipient in the US gets it.

What’s the best way to send money to the United States?

Without a doubt, Xe (we mean, we don’t have over 1 million users for nothing!). To send money to the United States, you can initiate a money transfer anytime, any day - and in most cases, you can be sure of a fast turnaround. So, for effortless, affordable, and cheap money transfers to the US, give it a try today!

Get Started