APAC Morning Update - 22/01/21

The NZDUSD opens at 0.7199 this morning whilst the AUDUSD opens at 0.7764.





Risk currencies took a boost overnight, with a new U.S president at the helm, and the expectation of additional fiscal stimulus just around the corner.



Joe Biden is the 46th U.S president, and as well as looking to re-ignite a struggling economy, he has signalled that he will be looking to unwind many of Trump’s policies, including re-joining the Paris climate agreement.





The Biden administration is aiming at galvanising a country that is divided, and will be focused on boosting vaccines, reopening schools and addressing the inequalities thrown up by COVID.





What’s up next :

NZ CPI is out today, and Australian Retail Sales numbers this afternoon. U.S homes sales number are out the U.S.





If you need cover:

Importers still are having it all their own way, and keep working orders higher, and locking in those profits. Exporters, it’s all about taking advantage of any dips. Have a great weekend.





Global equity markets were mixed overnight: Dow +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.2%, FTSE -0.4%, DAX -0.1%, CAC -0.7%, Nikkei +0.8%, Shanghai +1.0%.



Gold prices are up 0.9%, currently trading at $1,868 an ounce and WTI Crude Oil prices are down 0.4% trading at $53.08 a barrel.





AUDUSD 0.7764 0.3%

AUDEUR 0.6381 -0.3%

AUDGBP 0.5652 -0.4%

AUDJPY 80.35 0.2%

AUDNZD 1.0780 -0.2%

GBPAUD 1.7689 0.4%



NZDUSD 0.7199 0.5%

NZDEUR 0.5919 0.0%

NZDGBP 0.5246 -0.1%

NZDJPY 74.55 0.5%

NZDAUD 0.9289 0.4%

NZDCAD 0.9094 0.4%

GBPNZD 1.9062 0.1%

