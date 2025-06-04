Bank of America SWIFT code in the United States

The main SWIFT code for Bank of America in the United States is BOFAUS3NXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United States and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Bank of America in the United States, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BOFAUS3NXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.