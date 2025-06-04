BDO Unibank SWIFT code in the Philippines

The main SWIFT code for BDO Unibank in the Philippines is BNORPHMMXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the Philippines and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with BDO Unibank in the Philippines, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BNORPHMMXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.