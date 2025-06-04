Branches for Baden-wuerttembergische Bank (trading As Landesbank Baden-wuerttemberg) in Wertheim Am Main, Germany

You can find the SWIFT code for your branch in the table at the top of this page, which lists known Baden-wuerttembergische Bank (trading As Landesbank Baden-wuerttemberg) SWIFT codes for branches in Wertheim Am Main. If you’re unsure which branch your account is tied to, you can check your bank statement, visit your online banking portal, or contact the branch directly. When in doubt, using the bank’s head office SWIFT code is a safe alternative.