CITADEL ADVISORS LLC SWIFT code is
CITGUS44 DG5
Bank name
CITADEL ADVISORS LLC
City
CHICAGO
Address
131 S. DEARBORN, FLOOR 32, CHICAGO, IL, 60603
Country
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
SWIFT code is verified and updated regularly
Total
US$0.00
When should I use CITGUS44DG5?
SWIFT codes are used to ensure that your money reaches the right place when sending or receiving money across borders. Use CITGUS44DG5 when you want to send money to CITADEL ADVISORS LLC at the above listed address, city, and country. Always confirm that the SWIFT code you're using belongs to the destination bank.
Breaking down CITGUS44DG5
SWIFT/BIC codes are made up of 8 to 11 letters and numbers to identify a specific bank and branch in the world.
Bank Code (CITG): These 4 letters represent CITADEL ADVISORS LLC
Country Code (US): These 2 letters show the country of the bank is the United States.
Location Code (44): These 2 characters indicate the bank’s head office location.
Branch Code (DG5): These 3 digits specify a particular branch. BIC codes ending in ‘XXX’, it refers to the bank’s head office.
CITADEL ADVISORS LLC
CITADEL ADVISORS LLC code details
Correct SWIFT codes are crucial to avoid any issues or delays in your transfers. Before you use the SWIFT code, make sure you:
Verify the bank: Double-check that the bank name matches the recipient's bank.
Check the branch name: If you're using a branch-specific SWIFT code, make sure this branch matches the recipient's branch.
Confirm the country: Banks have locations across the globe. Verify that the SWIFT code corresponds to the destination banks country.
Frequently asked questions about CITGUS44DG5
A SWIFT code is a unique identifier used to recognize banks and financial institutions around the world for international money transfers. SWIFT stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. These codes help ensure that payments are routed to the correct bank and country. A typical SWIFT code is either 8 or 11 characters long and includes information about the bank, country, location, and sometimes a specific branch.
Not always. Some banks use a single SWIFT code (usually the head office code ending in XXX) for all branches. Others assign unique SWIFT codes to individual branches, often with specific last three characters. If the recipient provides a branch-specific code, it’s best to use it—it may help speed up processing or ensure the payment reaches the correct location faster.
You should use CITGUS44DG5 when sending or receiving international wire transfers to CITADEL ADVISORS LLC at the above listed city and address. It identifies the recipient’s bank and branch, especially when sending funds across borders via the SWIFT network. Some countries and payment types may not require a SWIFT code, so always check with your recipient or bank before initiating the transfer.
The SWIFT/BIC code CITGUS44DG5 is for CITADEL ADVISORS LLC international transfers. Here's a breakdown of what each part of the code means:
CITG – This is the bank code, representing CITADEL ADVISORS LLC
US – This is the country code, showing the bank is located in the United States
44 – This is the location code, indicating the bank’s head office
DG5 – This is the branch code, and when it appears as 'XXX', it refers to the main office or primary branch
Yes, CITADEL ADVISORS LLC may operate multiple branches. Each branch may serve different regions, offer varying services, and—when it comes to international wire transfers—some may even use distinct SWIFT codes. It's important to identify the specific branch your account is held at when providing payment instructions.
If you use the wrong SWIFT code, your payment might be delayed, misrouted, or even rejected by the receiving bank. In some cases, the funds may be returned to the sender, and additional fees could apply. Always make sure the SWIFT code matches either your branch or the official head office code. If you’re unsure, contact CITADEL ADVISORS LLC before the transfer is made.
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.