Send money to Mexico in minutes

New Feature
Send money home for cash pickup at 40,000+ locations in Mexico.

Cash pickup

Collect money from over 15,000 locations throughout the Philippines. Available exclusively in the Xe app.

Pickup instantly.

Bank deposit

Send money directly to bank accounts throughout the Philippines.

Deposited in minutes.

Debit Card

Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.

Credit Card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts Visa and Mastercard. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.

Direct Debit (ACH/EFT)

When you use bank debit (ACH/EFT) to fund your transfer you are authorising a one-time debit from your bank account to ours. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Xe, and as a result, can delay the speed of transfer. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with direct debit (ACH/EFT).

Bank Transfer

A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more about how to use bank transfers.

All your money transfer needs in one place.

Cash pickup & bank deposits
Transfer money with a choice of cash pickup or bank deposit from within the Xe app

Customer support
Speak with live customer service team 24 hours a day (Mon-Fri)

Flexible payment methods
Choose to send money with your debit/credit card or bank transfer

Select your package

Xe's currency exchange rate API provides trusted exchange rates for your business needs and challenges. Select the frequency of rate updates, and number of API rate requests per month.

  Lite

    $799 per year

    10,000 Request/mo
    Rate frequency Daily rates
    Add-on
    Live rates (minutely)
    +$400per year
    Add-on
    Alternative source rate
    +$200per year

  Intermediate

    $1,799 per year

    50,000 Request/mo
    Rate frequency Hourly & Daily rates
    Add-on
    Live rates (minutely)
    +$700per year
    Add-on
    Alternative source rate
    +$350per year

  Prime

    $4,499 per year

    150,000 Request/mo
    Rate frequency 15 min, Hourly & Daily rates
    Add-on
    Live rates (minutely)
    +$1,500per year
    Add-on
    Alternative source rate
    +$500per year

  Enterprise

    Custom

    Custom Request/mo
    Rate frequency Live (minutely) + All frequencies
    Add-on
    Alternative source rate
    Customper year

All packages include these core features

  • 170+ currencies & precious metals
  • Historical data back to 1998
  • Xe's Proprietary Rate Blender
  • Central Bank Rates
  • Account Management Dashboard
  • Time-Frame Queries
  • Currency Volatility
  • Email & phone support
Transfer large amounts of money with Xe

Our commitment goes beyond bank-beating rates. Benefit from dedicated expert support, flexible ways to send and receive money, and rapid transfer speeds.

Together, we can deliver more

Do you have questions or concerns about how the evolution of HiFX into XE will impact you? The same friendly, knowledgeable support team our customers know and trust would be happy to address any concern you might have.

XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.

