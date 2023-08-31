Login
MEET OUR NEW REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM

Refer friends and earn £50+

Get a £50 gift card for you and a friend when they make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling £5000 or more. Exclusively on the Xe app.

Follow these steps to earn your refer a friend reward

Sign up

Share your referral code via text, email, or social

Transfer

They make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling £5,000 or more

Reward

You each get a £50 gift card of your choice. Repeat for more—there's no limit!

Refer a Friend FAQs | UK

How do I qualify?
What reward will I get?
How do I refer my friends?
Who can participate?
I haven't received my reward, what do I do?
Where can I see a full copy of the T&Cs?

HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.

