Venezuelan Bolívar to Ghanaian Cedi Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
VEF to GHC Chart

Venezuelan Bolívar to Ghanaian Cedi

1 VEF = 0 GHC

Apr 6, 2025, 16:29 UTC - Apr 6, 2025, 16:29 UTC
VEF/GHC close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

ghc

GHC - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHC to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHC. The currency symbol is ₵.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09565
GBP / EUR1.17992
USD / JPY147.071
GBP / USD1.29278
USD / CHF0.861630
USD / CAD1.42206
EUR / JPY161.139
AUD / USD0.604678

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

