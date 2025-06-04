Moroccan Dirham to Jersey Pound Exchange Rate Chart

MAD to JEP Chart

Moroccan Dirham to Jersey Pound

1 MAD = 0 JEP

Sep 2, 2025, 20:38 UTC - Sep 2, 2025, 20:38 UTC
MAD/JEP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

mad

MAD - Moroccan Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.

jep

JEP - Jersey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16417
GBP / EUR1.15046
USD / JPY148.378
GBP / USD1.33933
USD / CHF0.804702
USD / CAD1.37812
EUR / JPY172.737
AUD / USD0.652204

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

