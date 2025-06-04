Swiss Franc to Luxembourg Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

CHF to LUF Chart

Swiss Franc to Luxembourg Franc

1 CHF = 0 LUF

Aug 31, 2025, 09:58 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 09:58 UTC
CHF/LUF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16846
GBP / EUR1.15585
USD / JPY147.035
GBP / USD1.35056
USD / CHF0.800557
USD / CAD1.37454
EUR / JPY171.804
AUD / USD0.653864

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

