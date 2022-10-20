Login
Belgian Franc to Peruvian Sol Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
BEF to PEN Chart

Belgian Franc to Peruvian Sol

1 BEF = 0 PEN

Feb 26, 2025, 18:50 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 18:50 UTC
BEF/PEN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

More Peruvian Sol info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04925
GBP / EUR1.20903
USD / JPY149.026
GBP / USD1.26857
USD / CHF0.893535
USD / CAD1.43341
EUR / JPY156.364
AUD / USD0.630984

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

