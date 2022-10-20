Login
Azerbaijani Manat to Kyrgyzstani Som Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

AZM to KGS Chart

Azerbaijani Manat to Kyrgyzstani Som

1 AZM = 0 KGS

Feb 26, 2025, 15:55 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 15:55 UTC
AZM/KGS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

azm

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.

kgs

KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.

More Kyrgyzstani Som info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.05067
GBP / EUR1.20840
USD / JPY149.496
GBP / USD1.26963
USD / CHF0.893914
USD / CAD1.43349
EUR / JPY157.072
AUD / USD0.631802

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

