Azerbaijani Manat to Croatian Kuna Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

AZM to HRK Chart

Azerbaijani Manat to Croatian Kuna

1 AZM = 0 HRK

Aug 30, 2025, 12:38 UTC - Aug 30, 2025, 12:38 UTC
AZM/HRK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.

hrk

HRK - Croatian Kuna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.

More Croatian Kuna info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16842
GBP / EUR1.15557
USD / JPY147.021
GBP / USD1.35019
USD / CHF0.800426
USD / CAD1.37528
EUR / JPY171.782
AUD / USD0.653997

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

