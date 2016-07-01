Login
byn
BYN - Belarusian Ruble

The Belarusian Ruble is the currency of Belarus. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Belarusian Ruble rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

Belarusian Ruble Stats

NameBelarusian Ruble
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYN conversionBYN to USD
Top BYN chartBYN to USD chart

Belarusian Ruble Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br20, Br50, Br100, Br500, Br1000, Br5000, Br10000, Br20000, Br50000, Br100000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
Belarus

