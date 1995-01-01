Login
BMD - Bermudian Dollar

The Bermudian Dollar is the currency of Bermuda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bermudian Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Bermudian Dollar Stats

NameBermudian Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top BMD conversionBMD to USD
Top BMD chartBMD to USD chart

Bermudian Dollar Profile

Central bankBermuda Monetary Authority
Users
Bermuda

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03894
GBP / EUR1.21060
USD / JPY150.512
GBP / USD1.25774
USD / CHF0.901819
USD / CAD1.44344
EUR / JPY156.373
AUD / USD0.620678

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%