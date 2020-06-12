Transferring Money to Mexico Just Got Faster

We have some good news for you: your transfers to Mexican pesos just got much better.

Whether you regularly make transfers to Mexico or you have a planned transfer on the horizon, we have some good news for you. Here’s a hint: your transfers to Mexican pesos just got much better.

We’re working in conjunction with our sister company under the Euronet Worldwide umbrella, Ria Money Transfer. Since we’re now making transfers to Mexico through the Ria network, these transfers:

Send and complete **faster**than before. Convert at new exchange rates Come with low, transparent fees

Does that sound good to you? Let’s take a closer look at how we’ve leveled up your transfer experience.

What are the benefits of these new transfers?

Whether you’re making transfers to support family abroad, to make mortgage payments or pay management fees to rental properties, or transfer currencies to your own account in another country, there are likely a few key qualities you’re looking for in a money transfer provider.

* *Quick transfer completion ,** particularly if you’re making payments that come with a deadline.

Competitive rates, so you can ensure you’re getting the most for your money. In addition, if you’re transferring regularly or even just frequently, knowing that you can consistently get a competitive rate (even in the midst of currency fluctuation) will help you to save more and transfer more to your recipients.

We’re pleased to say that our new transfers offer improvements on both of those fronts.

If you’ve transferred to Mexico in the past through Xe, then you’re probably familiar with our transfer process. We’re excited to let you know that we’ve made several improvements throughout our process—all of which will ensure an even better transfer experience for you going forward.

* *Faster send . How long did it previously take you to transfer to Mexico from, say, the United States? A couple of business days, right? We can now complete a transfer within minutes** of your confirmation. No more worrying about when that transfer’s going to arrive; now you can trust it will be speedy.

Low, transparent fees. If you’ve transferred in the past, you might have occasionally noticed hidden fees applied throughout the process. With Xe you don't need to worry about that, we'll be transparent about our fees.

New rates. The markets are constantly moving, and you never quite know what kind of rate you can expect. Our new transfers will give you competitive rates for your coming exchanges.

Ready to transfer?

Don’t worry, there are no changes here. The process of making an Xe money transfer is just as quick and simple as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit **“Confirm transaction now”. **

And just like that, your part is done and your currency will be ready to start its journey.

