Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Blog
  3. Xe News
  4. Send money to Guyana with Xe—quickly and easily
Kaieteur Falls in Guyana

Send money to Guyana with Xe—quickly and easily

Our money transfers are much faster than before.

profile picture
Xe Consumer

October 9, 2020 2 min read

Here at Xe, we’re always striving to improve so we can give our customers the best money transfer experience possible. We’re excited to announce that if you’re planning on sending money to Guyana, we’ve made some great new improvements to your experience.

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, to improve our money transfers. Now, we can send our money transfers to Guyana through Ria’s channels. 

What does that mean? It means that from now on, your money transfers to the Guyana will be:

  1. Much faster than before

  2. At new, competitive exchange rates

What’s new about sending money to Guyana with Xe?

Before introducing these new improvements, sending money to Guyana looked something like this:

  • It would typically take 1-4 business days for your money to reach Guyana.

  • Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Guyana, this is what you’ll experience:

  • Your money will arrive more quickly. No need to wait several days, or even one day. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Guyana within 10 minutes.

  • You'll get competitive exchange rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Guyana with Xe

More good news: we haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been. 

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes. 

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and: 

  1. Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount;

  2. Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer;

  3. Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer;

  4. Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information;

  5. Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our money transfer page to get started.

GuyanaGYDGuyanese dollarMoney TransferSending MoneyFast Money TransferAnnouncementsXe News

Related Posts

Forbes Advisor
Xe wins multiple accolades from Forbes Advisor

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2024 2 min read

Main blog post picture
Xe is a 2021 Canstar Award Winner

Xe Consumer APAC

December 20, 2021 2 min read

Australia
Make direct payments to the Australian Taxation Office with Xe

Xe Consumer APAC

July 12, 2021 5 min read

Main blog post picture
Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better

Xe Consumer

April 30, 2021 3 min read

Happy Diwali!
Give more this Diwali by sending money with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2020 2 min read

The flag of Honduras overlooking the city of Tegucigalpa
Send money to Honduras in minutes with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 12, 2020 2 min read