Xe Named Top International Money Transfer Provider in the 2024 Expat Choice Awards!

We're thrilled to announce that Xe has been named a Top International Money Transfer Provider in the 2024 Expat Choice Awards! Voted on by expats worldwide, these awards recognize companies that deliver exceptional products and services for the global expat community. Thanks to Xe’s competitive rates, seamless transfers, and reliable customer service, we've secured this prestigious recognition.

Why Xe Stands Out

Xe is trusted by millions for its secure, fast, and user-friendly platform, making international money transfers simple. Here are some of the features that set us apart:

Competitive Rates : We consistently provide some of the best rates in the industry, with no surprise fees.

Global Reach : With services available in over 200 countries and more than 100 currencies, we support expats wherever they are.

Fast & Secure Transfers : Our transfers are fast and reliable, giving users peace of mind when moving their money.

User-Friendly Platform : Our app and website are intuitive, featuring rate tracking, alerts, and simple transactions.

Excellent Customer Support: Our customer support team is always ready to help with any questions or concerns.

How the Expat Choice Awards Work

The Expat Choice Awards are all about the experiences of real expats. This year, expats from all over the world voted, sharing their genuine feedback on a range of products and services. Unlike some awards, placements in the Expat Choice Awards can't be bought — they're earned through the honest voices of the expat community. That's why this recognition is so meaningful for us at Xe.

About Greenback Expat Tax Services

The Expat Choice Awards are organized by Greenback Expat Tax Services, a company dedicated to helping US expats with their tax preparation. Greenback has been a trusted partner to expats for years, offering expert advice and hassle-free tax services. They truly understand the unique challenges faced by expats navigating life abroad.

We're honored by this recognition and committed to making international money transfers even easier and more affordable for the global expat community. Thanks to all who voted for us!