The main SWIFT code for Navy Federal in the United States is NFCUUS33XXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United States and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Navy Federal in the United States, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using NFCUUS33XXX is typically a safe and reliable option.