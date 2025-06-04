ABANCA CORPORACION BANCARIA SWIFT code in Spain

The main SWIFT code for ABANCA CORPORACION BANCARIA in Spain is CAGLESMMXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Spain and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with ABANCA CORPORACION BANCARIA in Spain, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using CAGLESMMXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.