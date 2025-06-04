Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) SWIFT code in the Philippines

The main SWIFT code for Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) in the Philippines is BOPIPHMMXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the Philippines and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) in the Philippines, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BOPIPHMMXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.