La Banque Postale SWIFT code in France

The main SWIFT code for La Banque Postale in France is PSSTFRPPXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in France and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with La Banque Postale in France, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using PSSTFRPPXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.