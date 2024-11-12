With our high send limits, you can transfer substantial sums in a single transaction, eliminating the need to split large purchases. This flexibility makes it easy to fund high-value assets, from luxury properties to iconic timepieces, without the usual restrictions.



For security reasons, we do limit how much you can send in a single online transfer. For transfers larger than these, please contact our client services team.



UK & Europe (GBEU): £350,000 GBP or sending currency equivalent

United States (US): $535,000 USD or sending currency equivalent

Canada (CA): $560,000 CAD or sending currency equivalent

Australia & New Zealand (AUNZ): or sending currency equivalent



Our client services team is available 24/7 to support with higher amount transactions.